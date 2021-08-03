POLICE: Florida Sex Offender Charged After Moving To St. Johnsbury

An investigation by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish led to the discovery of a non-compliant Florida sex offender who had recently moved to town.
Bruce H. Abar, 66, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of failure to register with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the condition that he not have contact with any person under the age of 16 and an order to register with the Vermont registry.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to police, Abar was previously convicted in Florida of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 16, and that he had informed the Florida Sex Offender Registry that he was moving to 195 Moose River Dr, in St. Johnsbury on May 18.
According to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record, Abar now lists his address as 68 Higgins Hill Rd.
Out-of-state sex offenders have ten days to inform the Vermont registry of their arrival.
Abar was found by Ofc. Gerrish at 10:12 p.m. on May 29 during a traffic stop on Portland Street.
“I saw a pickup truck pulling a U-Haul car trailer pass by me,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “The vehicle and trailer lights were not illuminated and it was dark out … I stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Railroad and Pearl streets.”
According to Ofc. Gerrish’s affidavit filed in support of the charge, Abar was in the passenger seat of the truck which was being driven by his son, Jeffrey Luis Carrasco, 49, whose driver’s license was suspended by the State of Florida.
After the stop, Ofc. Gerrish learned through a records check that Abar was a Florida sex offender and followed up with the Vermont registry.
“I learned Abar had been mailed packets of registration paperwork twice, but they came back returned by the postal service,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “I learned Abar had not yet completed the registration requirements, which he had to do within ten days of arriving in Vermont. The registry wrote in an affidavit describing Abar’s registration requirements, their efforts to get him to register and his non-compliance.”
If convicted of the charge, Abar faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
