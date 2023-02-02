Police Foot Chase On Main Street

St. Johnsbury Police have been arresting a lot of suspects for violating conditions of release and on arrest warrants for failing to show up in court.
One of the most recent arrests involved a foot chase on Main Street on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m.
Police said Ariya D. Sweeney, 20, had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on Monday for a hearing on a petit larceny charge. She was then spotted by patrol officers exiting a residence on Main Street.
Ofc. Jasmine Hendry spoke to Sweeney and told her that she had an active arrest warrant and that she was under arrest.
“Sweeney failed to comply and took leg bail running in the direction of Prospect Street,” wrote Lt. Mark Bickford in his report. “Officer Hendry pursued Sweeney on foot.”
Lt Bickford joined the pursuit as Sweeney ran onto Thaddeus Lane near the ‘All About Flowers’ store on Eastern Avenue and continued to pursue Sweeney on foot. He eventually apprehended her near Palmer Brothers Dry Cleaning.
Sweeney was then transported back to the police station where she was fingerprinted, photographed and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on a $200 arrest warrant which had been issued by the court.
On Thursday, during Sweeney’s appearance in court, Deputy State’s Attorney Harriet King asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to keep the bail in place.
“Your honor, I see in my notes that there are just a string of arrest warrants for failures to appear,” said King. “We’re asking that the bail be kept in place at this time.”
But defense attorney John Viscido argued that Sweeney had zero income and wouldn’t be able to post the $200 bail. Viscido also said that Sweeney told him that she was not notified of her Monday court date.
Judge Jiron addressed the notification issue.
“I know that you had notice because I told you on the video when you were arraigned on the case,” said Judge Jiron to Sweeney. “So, I don’t really accept the fact that you didn’t know about it.”
But the judge struck the $200 bail and Sweeney was released.
Judge Jiron said a previous $150 bail - which had already been posted by Sweeney on the petit larceny charge - would remain in place.
Sweeney is charged with stealing a man’s cell phone from his residence in St. Johnsbury in October of 2022.
Sweeney has also been charged in a different case with possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of narcotics.
