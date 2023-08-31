Police: Franconia Man Causes $20K-Plus In Damage, Threatens To Kill Children

Robert Saxe

A Franconia man, who police said went on a drunken rampage involving three residences, death threats and a racial slur, is being held without bail after he was charged with causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the vehicles and the home doors and windows of his neighbors and threatening to kill their children with a wooden board.

Robert Saxe, 55, is charged with a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, four Class B felony counts of criminal mischief, and a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for incidents that allegedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

