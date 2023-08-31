Police: Franconia Man Causes $20K-Plus In Damage, Threatens To Kill Children

A Franconia man, who police said went on a drunken rampage involving three residences, death threats and a racial slur, is being held without bail after he was charged with causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the vehicles and the home doors and windows of his neighbors and threatening to kill their children with a wooden board.
Robert Saxe, 55, is charged with a Class B felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, four Class B felony counts of criminal mischief, and a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for incidents that allegedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.
The complaints filed at Grafton Superior Court by Franconia police charge Saxe with threatening the crime of murder by yelling to the one of the victims, a mother of children, that, “I am going to kill every f****** child on this property,” while striking her house repeatedly with the large board and yelling “send them out” until the board smashed into pieces.
Saxe is accused of smashing out four windows and a glass door at a house at Sunset Lane, using a flower hanger to smash a Subaru and Toyota in the driveway of another Sunset Lane residence, and smashing four windows at a third Sunset Lane house.
The damage to the vehicles alone is estimated to be $5,000 to $8,000, Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
According to the affidavit, police received a 9-1-1 call of a male subject chasing two women with a board while going after one of the victim’s 12-year-old sons.
In speaking with the calling party, one of the Sunset Lane victims told responding officers that she was walking with a friend, and while almost home, saw “an intoxicated male they recognized to be Robert Saxe holding a large wooden board stumbling up the road.”
One of the women said hello, and when they began walking up the driveway, Saxe began to follow them and started to yell that “they were going to hell” and called them “N****** lovers,” Cashin wrote in the affidavit.
They locked the house door, called 9-1-1, and told Saxe to leave the property, but said that he did not leave.
After threatening to kill children and smashing his board into pieces, authorities said Saxe “smashed the house mounted flagpole, breaking it and then threw everything that was on the deck off of it, to include lawn chairs and potted flowers.”
Saxe then picked up a hook flower hanger and threw it against the victim’s two vehicles, smashing the side-view mirror of one and denting and scratching both, said Cashin.
The first victim provided Ring camera footage showing clips of Saxe threatening her children with the board and damaging her property.
Another witness who lives nearby told police that she was walking home when she heard the commotion and could see Saxe through the woods at the other property “swearing loudly, threatening to kill someone, and throwing things.”
After calling her husband to come down the street, the witness told police that she observed Saxe breaking the garage window to another Sunset Lane property and smashing out more windows.
Soon arriving were her husband and son, who detained Saxe until police, which then included a responding officer from Sugar Hill, could take him into custody.
While conducting the rest of the investigation, the responding Franconia police officer learned of damage to the third house, where the bulkhead door had been smashed in and where it “was clear that this was where Saxe got the board to do some of the other damage with,” wrote Cashin.
Damage to that house, which included four windows smashed, two of them large double bay windows, as well as a smashed front glass door is estimated at up to $8,000 or more, said Cashin.
At the second house, “Saxe smashed out four windows, three to the house and one to the garage,” he wrote. “While doing so, he left a large blood stain on the white door, as Saxe cut himself at some point during the smashing of all the glass. The total damage to the property is estimated to be well over $1,500, if not in the neighborhood of $3,000 to $6,000 or more to fix the damage.”
According to court records, Saxe is being represented by defense attorney Emily Wynes.
A dispositional conference in the case is scheduled for Oct. 10, followed by a final pre-trial conference on Nov. 20.
