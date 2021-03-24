POLICE: Fugitive Busted With Meth At St. J Motel

St. Johnsbury Police say they arrested a man carrying a stash of methamphetamine in his pocket while staying at the Fairbanks Inn.
Leo R. Roberts, 56, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine Tuesday in Caledonia Superior Court. Roberts was then released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say they were looking for Roberts because he was the subject of an extraditable arrest warrant out of Grafton County N.H. Officers located Roberts in Room #105 at the motel on Western Avenue at 10:07 p.m. on Monday.
“During a search of Roberts’ person, I located a small orange zip lock bag with a white crystalline substance inside his left front pants pocket,” wrote Ofc. Davis Guyer in an affidavit filed in support of the charge. The substance was taken into evidence by Cpl. Steven Hartwell and tested at the St. Johnsbury Police station on Main Street.
“The substance field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and the total weight was 23.5 grams,” wrote Ofc. Guyer in his report.
According to court documents, New Hampshire authorities issued the arrest warrant after Roberts failed to appear in Grafton County Superior Court on March 12 for a pre-trial conference hearing related to a pending charge of unlawful driving after being certified as a habitual offender.
Judge Harris released Roberts on the Vermont charge pending trial subject to a 10:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and an order that he not buy, have or use regulated drugs without a prescription.
If convicted of the charge Roberts faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
