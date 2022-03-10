Vermont State Police say a Glover woman who struck a utility pole with her Jeep near C&C Market in Barton had drugs in her system.
Mutsumi Hata, 48, pleaded not guilty by waiver in Orleans Superior Court to charges of drugged driving and reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police say Hata struck a guard rail on Route 16 in Glover and the utility police in Barton in the early evening hours of Nov. 24, 2021. Troopers located Hata’s Jeep at 6:29 p.m. on Route 16 traveling northbound with “no lights on” and conducted a traffic stop.
Orleans Superior Court
Hata tested negative for alcohol at the scene but troopers say she was confused, agitated, irrational and argumentative.
“At times, Hata was drooling and she mostly kept her eyes closed,” wrote VSP Tpr. Anthony Rice in his report. “Hata then stated she did not feel safe because I was a white male and I replied to her I was a black male. Hata then stated that she did not believe me because I sounded like a white male and I advised her to look at me and see I am a black male.”
Police said Hata was also being repetitive with phrases and “non-sensical” during the stop.
According to the report, Hata later told police she had taken the drug Ketamine. Blood test results from the Vermont Forensic lab showed Hata had the drugs Alpha-Hydroxyetizolam and Etizolam in her system.
Police said Alpha-Hydroxyetizolam is a metabolite of Etizolam which is a “benzodiazepine” drug that is a “psychoactive substance” and depresses the Central Nervous System.
Hata faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and over $5,000 in fines if convicted of both charges.
