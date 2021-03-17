Police: Greensboro Man Assaulted NVRH Nurses, Deputy Sheriff

A Greensboro man has been accused of assaulting two nurses and a police officer at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).
Windsor Fairbank, 19, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief and three counts of simple assault on a protected professional and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said Fairbank became agitated and lashed-out at medical staff while undergoing an emergency mental health evaluation at NVRH in November of 2020. Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Stephanie Anderson was working a security detail at the hospital when the alleged incidents occurred.
“Fairbank was yelling ‘I don’t want to stay here any longer and I am not going back to my room,’” wrote Deputy Anderson in her affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Fairbank proceeded to try to push past me. I pushed him back and then Fairbank tackled me to the floor. I wrestled Fairbank to the ground in an attempt to restrain him. During the altercation, I sustained an injury to my knee…”
Police said NVRH Nurse Glenn Wagner, 60, was assaulted when he tried to pull Fairbank off Deputy Anderson.
“He used his right leg to mule kick me three times,” wrote Wagner in a written statement he provided to police. “First in the head, sending my glasses flying down the hall, then two kicks to the upper right rib cage.”
Wagner suffered bumps and bruises to his head and ribs during the altercation.
According to the report, Fairbank then “ran down the hall into the Intensive Care Unit” where he kicked a patient room door yelling “I need to get out of here.” He then pulled a metal cup holder off a water cooler and “held that up as a warning to stay away.”
Fairbank is also accused of punching NVRH Nurse Haley Butterick, 25, in the head and face.
If convicted of all the charges Fairbank faces a possible sentence of over six years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.