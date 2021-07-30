Police: Gunshots Fired By Suspect Threatening To Kill At St. J Industrial Park

State Police responded to a report of shots fired at the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon Industrial Park Thursday and arrested a 22-year-old suspect who allegedly threatened to “kill everybody” at a meat processing plant.
Logan Sawyer of St. Johnsbury pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Sawyer was then released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
According to court documents, Sawyer arrived at Northeast Kingdom Processing at 796 Industrial Parkway around lunchtime in a 2009 Chevy Cobalt and fired multiple shots from his car window as part of a domestic dispute with a 26-year-old woman who worked at the plant.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Sawyer told her he was going to show up and kill everybody and then he showed up today,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Jason Haley in his report. “She was terrified.”
There were several witnesses to the alleged incident including plant employee Ethan Goodwin, 30.
“Goodwin stated while outside the business Sawyer pulled into the NSA parking lot (across the street) and saw the victim was outside with several other employees,” wrote Tpr. Haley. “He stated that Sawyer then did a burnout and while traveling a short distance from where (the alleged victim) was, he fired three or four times with a gun.”
Sawyer’s vehicle was located by Tpr. Haley traveling south on Route 5 until it turned left onto Mt. Pisgah Road where it was stopped by police.
Three spent .40 caliber bullet casings were located by police in the back seat of Sawyer’s car. A Smith & Wesson 40 SD handgun was located in a cooler in the back seat submerged in six inches of water. Police found another empty .40 caliber shell stamped with “Blazer 40 S&W” about 240 yards from the meat plant.
Police said that while being interviewed at the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury, Sawyer admitted to firing the gun after driving away from the NSA parking lot.
“He peeled out of the parking lot went down the road some and pulled out his handgun while driving and filed four shots into the air out of the driver’s side window,” wrote Tpr. Haley.
Sawyer was released by the court into the custody of court-appointed custodian Fred Allard under a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew at Allard’s residence located at 1828 Gilman Road in Lyndon.
If convicted of all the charges Sawyer faces a possible sentence of over 16 years in prison and $26,000 in fines.
