A St. Johnsbury man has been charged for a second time with stalking in the Hastings Hill neighborhood.
George Ellis Phelps Jr., 38, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to felony aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor charge of violation of an abuse prevention order, and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.
Phelps was also charged with criminal stalking on Hastings Hill in October of 2020. Those charges remain pending.
St. Johnsbury Police say a tenant in a Hasting’s Hill apartment building reported seeing Phelps on the property twice on May 30 despite being ordered not to by a restraining order issued in Caledonia County Superior Court on May 24.
Caledonia County Superior Court
The relief from abuse order also prohibited Phelps from stalking a 33-year-old woman who lived in the building.
But the tipster told police he had seen Phelps knocking on the woman’s apartment door and “checking out all the windows” at about 3 p.m. on May 30 before leaving the property only to return around 5 p.m. and repeating his behavior.
Phelps was arrested on the new charges on June 2 after being spotted by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish walking on Pleasant Street. But not before Phelps fled on foot and tried to hide behind a church on Southard Street.
“After searching the area, I went to the church,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Noticing a storage shed behind it I decided to check the shed to see if he was hiding in it. Out of the corner of my eye, while checking the doorknob, I saw Phelps hiding behind the propane tank. He was arrested at gunpoint without further incident.”
If convicted of the new charges, Phelps faces a possible sentence of up to six years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
In 2020, Phelps was accused of stalking and threatening other tenants in the same apartment building. He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass, violating conditions of release, criminal threatening, aggravated disorderly conduct and stalking.
According to court documents, Phelps repeatedly threatened and swore at a man and his family as they entered and exited their apartment.
If convicted of all the 2020 charges, Phelps faces a possible sentence of over four years in prison and $9,500 in fines.
