ST. JOHNSBURY - A visibly upset woman walking down the middle of Hospital Drive and Route 5 toward St. Johnsbury prompted multiple 911 calls to police about noon on Monday.
A Vermont State Police trooper was able to stop the woman and get her into his cruiser to bring her for help.
