A St. Johnsbury man was charged with domestic assault after an argument over paying the cable bill.

Timothy Scott Stanyon, 58, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia County Superior Court Wednesday and was released on conditions including an order to not abuse or harass Mellissa Hartford, 40, and not possess dangerous or deadly weapons. Stanyon was also prohibited by the court from possessing or consuming alcohol.

