POLICE: ‘Homeless’ Man Borrows Car, Sells It

An Essex County woman loaned her car to a homeless St. Johnsbury man.
And then he sold it to somebody in New Hampshire.
That’s according to court documents charging Tyge Searl, 37, with felony charges of aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and grand larceny.
Police say Heather Smith, 43, told the Essex County Sheriff’s Department that she loaned her 2015 Toyota Corolla to Searl on Sept. 24, 2021, so he could drive to Lancaster, N.H. to “get a car part” and that Searl was supposed to come right back.
Essex Superior Court
But Searl did not return and Smith’s car remained missing for days.
The car, which was valued at $7,000, was later located on Oct. 1, 2021, parked at the residence of Daniel Benoit Sr., 59, located at 600 Main Street in Lancaster.
Benoit then told police how the car ended up in his yard.
“Benoit advised that he had purchased the vehicle from Searl for $1,500, but Benoit only gave Searl $800 until he could come back with the title,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his report. “Benoit advised there was no bill of sale or any other paperwork for the vehicle.”
Searl pleaded not guilty to the charges in Essex Superior Court on Monday and then was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron over the objections of Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi.
Illuzzi asked the judge to set bail at $2,500 arguing that Searl was a risk-of-flight because he was homeless.
“In my conversations with the state police, it’s unclear whether Mr. Searl has a permanent residence,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi. “He was located in a camper at a location where campers are either parked or for sale or both.”
Illuzzi also said that state police had informed him that when Searl was apprehended at the camper he told them he was “homeless.”
Searl’s defense attorney, John A. Viscido of St. Johnsbury, told the court that Searl had told him that he lives somewhere on Station Road in Sutton but that Searl could not recall the exact address.
“Mr. Searl does not, at this time, know of the specific number attached to the domicile where he‘s staying,” said Attorney Viscido.
Viscido also told the court that Searl receives his mail by general delivery at the St. Johnsbury Post Office on Main Street.
Searl is facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $9,000 in fines if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.