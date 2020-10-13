A homeless man has been charged in connection with a car crash that took down a utility pole on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury this summer.

Jason Allen, 41, was scheduled for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court Monday on charges of felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. But the arraignment was re-scheduled after Allen did not appear for the hearing.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments