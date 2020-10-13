Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Consolidated Communications workers prepare to replace a utility pole on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a car crashed into it. The St. Johnsbury facility for Consolidated Communications can be seen in the photo less than 100 yards from the crash scene. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Jason Allen, 41, is placed in handcuffs by Vermont State Police near Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a car crash that police say Allen caused by taking control of the steering wheel from the driver of the car. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A homeless man has been charged in connection with a car crash that took down a utility pole on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury this summer.
Jason Allen, 41, was scheduled for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court Monday on charges of felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. But the arraignment was re-scheduled after Allen did not appear for the hearing.
