St. Johnsbury Police reported that a homeless man, found in a Railroad Street residential driveway Friday morning under the influence of heroin and allegedly masturbating in view of the public, resisted arrest.
Linden Ide, 43, was taken into custody by Cpl. George Johnson after a brief struggle at the Railroad Street property a few minutes before 5 a.m., the officer reported.
Police were alerted to Ide’s presence on the property by someone reporting that a resident found a man in his driveway kneeling on the ground leaning into the open door of a vehicle and clapping.
“The witness believed this to be connected with drug use,” wrote Cpl. Johnson.
The officer responded and learned that prior to his arrival Ide was reportedly seen standing outside the vehicle masturbating.
Cpl. Johnson stated that when he arrived and began speaking to Ide he watched Ide grab a plastic baggy from the ground and try to put it in his pocket. He reportedly told the corporal that it was his medication.
The officer stated that he reminded Ide that he had a court order regarding drug possession and that Ide attempted to “lunge” into the vehicle. A brief struggle occurred with Ide resisting arrest, Cpl. Johnson stated.
After Ide was handcuffed, Cpl. Johnson said he found a small empty package/baggy of the type commonly used for the package of heroin. Inside the vehicle other paraphernalia associated with drug use was found.
Cpl. Johnson said Ide’s behavior while being processed indicated he was under the influence of heroin. Ide was screened and taken to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility to sober up.
A citation for Ide to appear in Caledonia Superior Court notes his arraignment on charges of lewd lascivious conduct, violation of conditions of release and resisting arrest on Sept. 12.
