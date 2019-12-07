Police Identify Driver In Memorial Drive Rollover

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Trooper Casey Ross investigates a rollover crash on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The lone occupant of the vehicle, a male, was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. The vehicle was traveling south when it left the road more than 100 yards from where it rolled onto its side. In its off-road travel, the vehicle snapped a wooden post with a real estate sign on it. The trooper said the occupant was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Vermont State Police identified the man who lost control of a vehicle that overturned on the side of Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, but they said they still don’t why the man left the road.
Allen Stetson, 57, of St. Johnsbury, suffered minor injuries to his head and neck, noted Trooper Adam Aremburg, when the 2009 Subaru Impreza Stetson was driving south near the townline with Lyndon crashed. According to the trooper, Stetson was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed.
