Police Identify People Found Dead In Crystal Lake

Vermont State Police identified two people found dead in Crystal Lake on Sunday morning.
The bodies of Lawrence Bouchard, 66, and Cheryl McLellan, 65, both of Glover, were pulled from the water by authorities who had initiated an investigation after learning of an unoccupied pontoon boat adrift on the lake on Saturday night.
In a report identifying the deceased people on Monday afternoon, Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman stated that the circumstances of the deaths of Bouchard and McLellan do not appear suspicious but the investigation will continue.
Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.
A report by Det. Pohlman on Sunday noted the pontoon boat associated with Bouchard and McLellan was found drifting from the south end of the lake to the north end. Personal items were found on the boat to include a cell phone and a wallet.
It was learned that Bouchard and McLellan utilized a boat launch sometime around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and set off onto the lake with their dog. Their boat trailer was found at the launch parking area. Det. Pohlman reported the dog has not been found.
The bodies of Bouchard and McLellan were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.
