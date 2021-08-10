Police Identify Seriously Hurt Motorcycle Rider

Vermont State Police reported the identity of a man seriously hurt in Burke on Monday when his motorcycle crashed into a manure spreader truck.
Brian Robinson, 32, of Marshfield, suffered serious bodily injury in the crash, according to a report by Tpr. Domonique Figueroa.
Critical injuries included near amputations to both legs with possible other internal injuries.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Sugarhouse and Brook roads. Tpr. Figueroa stated, through investigation and witness statements, it was determined that Robinson was travelling at a high rate of speed on Burke Hollow Road headed north. A 1995 Mack Truck with manure spreader, driven by Matthew Gilman, 47, of Lyndon Center, was travelling south on Burke Hollow Road and yielded prior to turning onto Sugarhouse Road. The 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle collided with truck as they were both turning onto Sugarhouse Road.
Access to Sugarhouse Road and Brook Road was closed beginning late in the afternoon as the crash investigation was done. Debris was strewn near the crashed motorcycle. The manure spreader truck was parked nearby.
Robinson was taken from the scene by Lyndon Rescue to the Burke Town School where the plan was for a DHART helicopter to land and load him for air transport to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The helicopter did land on the school grounds with assistance from members of the East Burke Fire Brigade, but it did not leave with Robinson. Medical personnel, including Lyndon Rescue EMTs, Paramedic Michael Wright, and members of the DHART crew decided that additional units of blood were needed quickly, so they kept the man in the ambulance for a trip to NVRH. A vehicle with additional blood left from NVRH to intercept the ambulance en route.
After getting the additional blood, the ambulance then continued on to NVRH and the helicopter was sent to the hospital landing zone where Robinson was loaded for the flight to Dartmouth Hitchcock.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who has any information or witnessed this crash should contact Tpr. Figueroa at (802) 748-3111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.