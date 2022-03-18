Vermont State Police say they don’t yet have a suspect, but they do have a DNA match related to the disappearance of Brianna Maitland in 2004.
Today is the 18th anniversary of her disappearance. She was last seen leaving The Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery, where she worked. She left in her 1985 Oldsmobile 88, which was located the next day backed into an abandoned building about a mile from the restaurant.
The VSP reported Friday that advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy have helped them identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Maitland. No suspect in the case has been identified, but the case remains an open and active investigation.
Approximately one week after Brianna was last seen, the Vermont State Police returned to the scene to conduct a K-9 search. This search resulted in the collection of an item of interest from the ground in the vicinity of where Maitland’s car was found. Based on the location of the item, and not knowing how long it had been there, it was unclear if it was related to Maitland’s disappearance. A DNA profile obtained from this item was entered into CODIS — the FBI’s DNA database — and also directly compared to 11 persons of interest; no match was identified. In fall 2020, the Vermont State Police sent DNA evidence from the case to Othram Inc., a Texas-based forensic sequencing laboratory, and Othram identified possible matches.
Othram scientists used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® to build a DNA profile and genealogical research to develop investigative leads so the Vermont State Police could continue their work. After months of follow-up investigation, police were able to locate, interview, and obtain DNA samples from possible donors. These DNA samples were sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for comparison testing. The lab confirmed that DNA from one of the individuals matched the DNA on the item found on the ground near Brianna’s vehicle.
“It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean we have identified a suspect,” said VSP Detective Sgt. Angela Baker, the case’s lead investigator. “We are continuing our active efforts to investigate every lead associated with this case, and we constantly look for new technological advances to aid in our investigation. The use of genetic genealogy to identify the DNA found 18 years ago is just one example of how detectives continue to track down every potential lead in this case.”
Anyone with tips or other information that might in any way be relevant to the investigation should contact Detective Baker at angela.baker@vermont.gov, or submit an anonymous tip online (https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit).
