NEWPORT — Police identified a Barton man as a suspect in a shooting at Gardner Park on Oct. 21.
Chief Travis Bingham reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Champagne, age 19. Champagne is suspected of committing several crimes at the park: attempted murder, first degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault with a weapon and reckless endangerment.
It was about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 when Newport Police were dispatched to Gardner Park after a report that multiple shots had been fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers initiated an investigation and learned that a witness had heard several shots. The person also reported seeing two vehicles — a sedan and a truck — fleeing the area.
Newport Police found no one injured as a result of the shooting.
Officers spoke with additional witnesses in the area, who also reported hearing multiple shots fired. They conducted an extensive search of the park and surrounding area. They found 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park.
Their continued investigation determined Champagne and another man he knew were involved in a dispute, resulting in Champagne allegedly firing shots at the man.
Anyone with information about the incident or Champagne’s whereabouts is asked to call the Newport Police Department at (802) 334-6733.
