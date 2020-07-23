Sometime during the last two weeks, State Police from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the AmeriGas building located in Fairlee, Vt. for a report of a burglary.
Police believe someone had broken into the building and removed copper pipping from the floor registers. State Police are asking anyone that may have seen something or have any information about this incident to contact Tpr. Haley at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barrack, (802) 748-3111.
