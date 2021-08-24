ST. JOHNSBURY — A bicyclist was transported by CALEX to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision with the trailer of a pickup truck at the intersection of Railroad and Main streets.
According to St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Davis Guyer, a pickup truck waiting to go up Main Street from Concord Avenue, operated by Marcus Jacobus, of Wheelock, got a green light and started into the intersection. A bicyclist, Megan Mason, of St. Johnsbury, was headed south on Railroad Street and told police she looked both ways before going, but the truck was already in the intersection.
Mason continued through the intersection, Ofc. Guyer said, and went into the back of a trailer that the pickup truck was towing. She was dragged “a couple of feet” up Main Street before coming to a stop, he added.
While information was still being developed at press time, it appeared that Mason had “scrapes to the knees,” as a result of the impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.