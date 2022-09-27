Police Investigate Pedestrian Struck By Car In St. Johnsbury
St. Johnsbury police Capt. Jason Gray, left, and Michael Wright, director of CALEX Ambulance, survey the scene where a 14 year old male was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant St. and Oak St. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 14-year-old male was transported by Calex Ambulance to the hospital after reportedly being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant and Oak Streets.

The driver of the vehicle, Noah Labounty, 18, of St. Johnsbury, told St. Johnsbury police the victim was walking in the middle of Pleasant Street. The victim turned around to go in the other direction, and that’s when he was struck, a driver coming up Pleasant Street told Ofcr. Jasmine Hendrie. Labounty’s 2006 Saab was coming down Pleasant Street at the time, she added. The driver told police the automobile was going about 10 mph at the time. A witness said it looked more like 25 mph.

