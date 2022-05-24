An investigation of multiple burglaries in and around Bradford led to the arrest of eight people on drug possession and stolen property charges.
Among the stolen items recovered are Michael Jordan trading cards and a mounted deer head.
A report by Bradford Police Sgt. David Shaffer notes that between late April and mid-May Bradford Police received complaints of area burglaries at the Bradford Veneer Mill, Smith’s Auto Body, Bradford Car Wash, and a residence on North Main Street. Investigations led to the execution of multiple search warrants, several of which at the Bradford Motel, for possession of stolen property and sale and possession of narcotics. Thetford Police and Vermont State Police assisted in these investigations.
On May 6, May 17 and May 20 police searched the Bradford Motel. The May 6 search was connected to a burglary at the Bradford Car Wash that happened on May 1. Sgt. Shaffer reported that police seized evidence linking Dana Satterfield, 51, to the crime. Satterfield, a resident of the Bradford Motel, is accused of burglary, and possession of stolen property.
The May 17 search at the motel was related to a burglary from a residence on North Main Street owned by Melvin Benzie, 67. Stolen items were found along with crystal methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, and various types of regulated drugs. The evidence of crimes led police to arrest Cassie Tomberlin, 39, and William Bohan, 29. Tomberlin is accused of multiple counts of burglary, possession/receiving/sale of stolen property-multiple counts, conspiracy-receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a regulated drug, accessory, and false information to police. Bohan is accused of multiple counts of burglary, possession/receiving/sale of stolen property-multiple counts, conspiracy-receiving stolen property, accessory, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a regulated drug.
The search on May 20 at the motel was in the room occupied by Thomas Metcalf, 31, and Kayla Cassady, 28. Sgt. Shaffer stated that police seized evidence from an unreported theft from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Bradford Motel. Additionally, heroin was seized from their room. Metcalf and Cassady were arrested and each was charged with possession of heroin and possession of stolen property.
Sgt. Shaffer reported that two other search warrants were executed on May 20: one at the residence of Dominic Bailey, 56, on Parker Road in Vershire and the other at the residence of Kenneth Hodge, 38, and Denyel Coffin, 34, on Batchelder Road in Fairlee.
At the Bailey residence, the officer noted, police seized evidence from numerous reported and unreported burglaries. Bailey, who is on federal court-issued conditions of release, was remanded into federal custody for numerous violations of his federal conditions of release. “These conditions arose from a prior Federal firearms investigation where Bailey was arrested in Boston, MA attempting to trade firearms for narcotics,” stated Sgt. Shaffer.
As a convicted felon Bailey cannot possess firearms and/or ammunition. Additional charges against Bailey are for possession/receiving/sale of stolen property-multiple counts, false information to police, accessory, conspiracy-receiving stolen property.
At the residence of Hodge and Coffin, police seized numerous items, including stolen firearms, tools and electronic equipment. Police seized evidence from the recent Benzie burglary and another burglary with Benzie as the victim about a year ago. Police also seized heroin/fentanyl, noted Sgt. Shaffer. Hodge is accused of possession/receiving/sale of stolen property-multiple counts, sale of heroin and/or fentanyl, possession of heroin and/or fentanyl, and conspiracy - receiving stolen property. Coffin is accused of possession of heroin and/or fentanyl.
Among the stolen items found at the multiple residences are Coca-Cola memorabilia, artwork, power tools (corded sawzall, laser level, paint spray guns, angle grinder) a red welder, a small rototiller, several Stihl chain saws, laptop computers, tablets, a whitetail deer head mount (buck), a whitetail antler mount (non-typical) on a wooden plaque, and Michael Jordan trading cards.
Sgt. Shaffer said that many of the items that were stolen can be traced to local burglaries some are believed to have come from as far away as Williston. He is asking that anyone who may have been a victim of a burglary or a theft, reported or non-reported contact him via email (DShaffer@Bradford-VT.US) to inquire about what has been seized.
