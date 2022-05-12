COLUMBIA, NH — On May 12 at approximately 9:51 a.m., troopers from the State Police Troop F barracks in Twin Mountain were dispatched to the report of a male who had discharged a handgun at two individuals on Meriden Hill in the Town of Columbia. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a male, later identified as Aron Theriault, 25, of Columbia, discharged a handgun at two individuals who were at a residence in Columbia doing construction. No individuals were struck by the gunfire and the male fled the scene.
Police were able to locate Theriault at a seasonal camp on Washburn Road in Columbia. Troopers de-escalated the situation and took Theriault into custody without incident. He is being evaluated and treated at the Upper Connecticut Valley Regional Hospital. Police say charges are expected.
Troop F was assisted by New Hampshire Fish and Game, US Border Patrol and the Colebrook Police Department.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information, is asked to contact Sgt. Shawn Torsey at (603) 223-8940 or by email at Shawn.M.Torsey@dos.nh.gov.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.