COLUMBIA, NH — On May 12 at approximately 9:51 a.m., troopers from the State Police Troop F barracks in Twin Mountain were dispatched to the report of a male who had discharged a handgun at two individuals on Meriden Hill in the Town of Columbia. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a male, later identified as Aron Theriault, 25, of Columbia, discharged a handgun at two individuals who were at a residence in Columbia doing construction. No individuals were struck by the gunfire and the male fled the scene.

Police were able to locate Theriault at a seasonal camp on Washburn Road in Columbia. Troopers de-escalated the situation and took Theriault into custody without incident. He is being evaluated and treated at the Upper Connecticut Valley Regional Hospital. Police say charges are expected.

Troop F was assisted by New Hampshire Fish and Game, US Border Patrol and the Colebrook Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information, is asked to contact Sgt. Shawn Torsey at (603) 223-8940 or by email at Shawn.M.Torsey@dos.nh.gov.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments