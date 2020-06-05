ST. JOHNSBURY — State troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were dispatched on June 5 at 8:48 p.m. to a reported stabbing on Fairground Road in Bradford. Upon arrival, troopers said that Dani Frilette, 40, of Lisbon, N.H., threw a knife and struck Timothy Okeefe, 27, of Newbury, Vt., causing injury.

Frilette also attempted to stab a previous household member, according to the report, but no injuries resulted.

Frilette fled the scene and is believed to be in New Hampshire at this time. Violations listed in the complaint include first-degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and aggravated disorderly conduct.

