Vermont State Police are investigating a larceny that reportedly took place Sept. 3 in the Craftsbury logging yard on VT Route 14. Police said two magnetic signs affixed to a vehicle belonging to Adam Allen, 25, of Eden, were stolen. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
If anyone has information about the theft, police ask to be contacted at 802-334-8881.
