Vermont State Police are investigating an alleged incident of unlawful trespass they say occurred Sept. 14 in Craftsbury.
According to a report, VSP received a possible trespassing complaint and were advised an unknown male came to a residence on South Albany Road and made an attempt to open a side door to the residence before leaving the premises.
