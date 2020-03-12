The morning of March 11, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary on Veilleux Road in Troy.

Initial investigation revealed between 6 p.m. on March 10 and 7 a.m. March 11 an unknown individual forced entry into a residence and took multiple DeWalt tools which were battery operated. There were also multiple DeWalt 20V batteries taken from the scene as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments