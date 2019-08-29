Two dogs were found dead in Wolcott Aug. 17 after they were reported missing Aug. 13. According to a Vermont State Police report, Donal Peters Jr., 33, of Albany, alleged two of his dogs left his residence and had not returned. They were allegedly healthy and did not suffer from medical ailments the last they were seen. When police found the dogs, at the intersection of Manley and Town Hill Road, they were reportedly deceased.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 334-8881.
