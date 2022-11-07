Police Investigating Apparent Child Suicide Attempt At School Playground

Emergency crews from St. Johnsbury police and fire departments and CALEX Ambulance Service respond to the scene of an apparent suicide attempt at the playground at Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — It is believed that a 12-year-old boy tried to take his own life by hanging at the playground outside the Good Shepherd Catholic School on Sunday.

St. Johnsbury Police responded to the area at noon on Sunday and found the boy on the ground. Life-saving efforts had begun before the arrival of emergency service personnel, Chief Tim Page said, and when Officer Christopher Cass got to the scene, he performed CPR until St. Johnsbury firefighters and CALEX EMTs arrived.

