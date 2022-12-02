Police Investigating Evansville Trading Post Burglary
Buy Now

The Evansville Trading Post in Orleans

Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary that happened about 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Evansville Trading Post on Rt. 58 in Orleans.

Trooper James Gallup reported that someone entered the business, damaged property and stole items. During the investigation, multiple pieces of evidence were found.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments