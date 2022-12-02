Police Investigating Evansville Trading Post Burglary Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Evansville Trading Post in Orleans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary that happened about 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Evansville Trading Post on Rt. 58 in Orleans.Trooper James Gallup reported that someone entered the business, damaged property and stole items. During the investigation, multiple pieces of evidence were found. “If anyone has information about this incident no matter how small, please contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881,” Trooper Gallup wrote. Driver In Railroad Street Intersection Crash In Serious Condition
Vehicle Of Interest Eyed In Shooting Investigation
ZBA Grants Special Exception For Home Based Business 