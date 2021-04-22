Someone smashed the front glass door at the Main Street, Orleans Family Dollar store Sunday morning and entered the store to commit a burglary.

Vermont State Police are investigating the crime and determined the burglary took place about 5 a.m. on Sunday. They found the smashed front glass door and discovered a glass display case inside that contained mobile phones was also broken. Also a cash register drawer had been pulled out.

State police ask the public to provide any information about the incident by calling 334-8881. Trooper Daniel Lynch is investigating.

The burglary is the second significant crime committed at a Main Street business in Orleans in the last few days.

On Monday afternoon, a man with a gun robbed the North Country Federal Credit Union. In that incident the man fled the area on a stolen bicycle before being picked up by someone in a vehicle.

