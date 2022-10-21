St. Johnsbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside 72 Maple St. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Officers were executing a search warrant on Apt. 3 on Friday morning. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A man was shot at a Maple Street apartment Thursday night, and one man is in custody related to the shooting.
It was about 10:30 p.m., said St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary when police were told that shots had been fired in the area of 72 Maple St. A vehicle was seen leaving the area and a description of the vehicle was dispatched.
Soon after police got a call from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital that medical personnel were treating a gunshot victim. Sgt. Cleary did not provide the name of the victim but said the male had been shot in the stomach and it appeared the bullet was lodged in his left arm.
The victim was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Sgt. Cleary said he had spoken with the victim and it appeared the injury was not life-threatening.
While local police began the investigation in the village, state police kept an eye out for the vehicle linked to the shooting and located it in Lyndonville. It was stopped on McGoff Hill about 11:30 p.m. There were five people in the vehicle and all were taken into custody for questioning.
State police located a bag containing fentanyl. Sgt. Cleary said the shooting was drug-related.
Among the five taken from the vehicle, one was arrested, Domas Gomez Salazar, age 20. He is accused of trafficking fentanyl and giving false information to police. Cleary said he tried to give a false name.
Multiple St. Johnsbury police officers executed a search warrant on Apartment 3 at 72 Maple St. Friday morning.
A firearm was discovered at the scene. Sgt. Cleary also said blood was found in the apartment building driveway and up the stairs. The vehicle stopped in Lyndonville has been impounded at the state police barracks and a warrant will be sought to search it, said Sgt. Cleary.
The building where the incident took place is owned by Kevin and Deborah Moore, of Lyndonville.
