Police Investigating Moose Club Burglary Seek Public’s Help

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a St. Johnsbury Moose Club burglary case.
Trooper Evan Johnson reported that the crime happened on Jan. 11, between 5 and 6 a.m. The Moose Club is located at 2388 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
An investigation revealed the business was forcefully entered causing property damage. Cash was taken from the business along with a large, green safe.
Police have video camera footage of two people they believe are responsible, along with a pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks, call the tip hotline at 844-848-8477, or submit a tip online: https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
