ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Police Department is investigating the passing of a counterfeit $100 bill at the Champlain Farms store at the intersection of Railroad and Portland streets.
During the evening shift on Aug. 27, a subject, whose identity is unknown at this time, made a purchase at the store and paid with a counterfeit $100. The PD is currently awaiting video footage from the store for possible identification of the subject.
