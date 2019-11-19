Vermont State Police responded to an alleged break-in at Portland Glass, located at 32 Community Drive in Derby on Nov. 13. Arriving just before 7 a.m., Police said they found forced entry was made into the building overnight.
Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby barracks and ask for Trooper Ferrier at 802-334-8881. The investigation is currently ongoing.
