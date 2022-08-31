Police Investigating Spate Of Thefts

State police are seeking information about two recent cases of thefts of mountain bikes.
One, reported as grand larceny, occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 28 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 29 from The Village Inn in Burke. The victim, Christian Muentener, 48, of Yarmouth, Maine, described the bike as a Carver titanium bike. Anyone who may have information about this theft is encouraged to contact Tpr. Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
The other theft occurred Aug. 27 from a residence on Curran Ave. in Brighton. It involved a pink and white Next mountain bike, and those with information are asked to call Tpr. Kali Lindor at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
A second request for information came from the Derby barracks on Aug. 30, and had to do with the Aug. 30 thefts of two catalytic converters from 2835 Rt. 105 in Bloomfield. It was reported the catalytic converters were taken off a 2005 grey Ford F-150 sometime between July 1 and Aug. 30. Contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881 with information.
