Police Investigating Spate Of Thefts

State police are seeking information about two recent cases of thefts of mountain bikes.

One, reported as grand larceny, occurred sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 28 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 29 from The Village Inn in Burke. The victim, Christian Muentener, 48, of Yarmouth, Maine, described the bike as a Carver titanium bike. Anyone who may have information about this theft is encouraged to contact Tpr. Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.

