The Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate the suspicious death of a St. Johnsbury man Friday afternoon.
Johnnie A. Simpson Jr. 45, was found unresponsive on Railroad Street at about 3 p.m. Friday and brought by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Simpson’s body was then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington over the weekend for an autopsy, which state police say determined his death to be suspicious. Following that determination, the St. Johnsbury Police Department requested the Vermont State Police join the investigation.
Police have learned that Mr. Simpson was dropped off at Ocean State Job Lot on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and was seen walking south toward Railroad Street. He was wearing a reddish-orange winter jacket.
Anyone with information that might be relevant to this case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.
Simpson was awaiting trial in the community on multiple charges for allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck and holding a child hostage two years ago at 48 Caledonia Street in St. Johnsbury.
Simpson was initially held without bail after pleading not guilty to charges of felony 1st degree aggravated assault, aggravated assault and 2nd-degree unlawful restraint in connection with the Caledonia Street Incident. But he had since been released from pre-trial detention into the custody of his sister.
Simpson is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old woman in the neck and then holding the girl in a barricaded second-floor bedroom of the home in November of 2019. The stabbing victim survived the incident and the child was unharmed.
The stand-off with police lasted for approximately three hours before St. Johnsbury Police, backed by members of a Vermont State Police tactical unit, convinced Simpson to free the child and surrender himself.
Johnnie A. Simpson is the brother of Everett A. Simpson, 41, who is facing Federal kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle charges after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a New Hampshire woman in January.
