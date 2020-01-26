Vermont State Police are investigating a larceny that was reported to have taken place at a residence on Kingdom Road in Albany sometime between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. Jan. 24.

According to a report, troopers were advised a Husqvarna 372 Chainsaw was stolen from a truck while parked at the residence. Police said they found that an unknown individual walked up to the residence and removed a chainsaw from the truck before leaving on foot.

