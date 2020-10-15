CHARLESTON — State police are investigating the theft of a Black Lives Matter flag that was stolen sometime between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 from property located on East Echo Lake Road.

Police have informed the Vermont Attorney General’s Office of the larceny under the Bias Incident Reporting System. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments