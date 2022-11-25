St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead and St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford discuss vandalism done at the Three Rivers Path pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Here Lt. Bickford looks to see if there is a name on litter outside the pavilion. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford points to graffiti marking the walls of the Three Rivers Path pavilion while discussing vandalism done there on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, with Town Manager Chad Whitehead. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Public Works crewman Larry Norrie and St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford consider the path someone may have taken to climb the exterior of the Three Rivers Path pavilion in St. Johnsbury in order to vandalize it by ripping off a camers mounting bracket. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Vandalism at the Three Rivers Path pavilion on Bay Street has officials considering ways to discourage further damage.
St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford met with Town Manager Chad Whitehead at the pavilion on Wednesday morning after crewmen with St. Johnsbury Works making the rounds to collect trash discovered a pavilion trash can had been burned.
They also found about 20 hypodermic needles, smashed pill containers, writing on the walls and tables, outlet covers broken off and a surveillance camera bracket broken off of a pavilion timber support beam.
In addition to some foul language, some of the writing on the walls, timbers and tables had initials and phone numbers; Lt. Bickford said he would be dialing the numbers to see who answered, and he had some thoughts about the names of local people that may match the initials.
Whitehead said the town was planning to install a surveillance camera; that’s what the bracket was for that a vandal pulled off. Its position high up on a roof support beam had officials perplexed about how someone reached it. Town crewman Larry Norrie and Lt. Bickford suspected they climbed an exterior wall.
The police lieutenant said the graffiti was similar to some that appears under the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and he believes the same people are behind both acts of vandalism
One suggestion Lt. Bickford made to help police keep people out of the pavilion at night is signage noting the closure of the pavilion during nighttime hours. He said such a sign would give officers cause to direct people to leave the area at night.
Cameras will also be installed as a means to curtail misbehavior. Whitehead suggested the town could install some speakers on the pavilions and play the same song on a loop all night. He thought repeating the same Roy Orbison song all night would keep people from lingering too long in the pavilion.
