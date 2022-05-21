Police issued an arrest warrant on Friday in the murder of an East Burke woman who was shot and killed in Austin, Texas on May 11.
Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, a pro cyclist, was shot multiple times and died in a friend’s apartment in East Austin. The Riverside, Burke Mountain Academy and Dartmouth College graduate died of her injuries moments after emergency responders arrived at the home where she was attacked. Wilson was in Texas for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite to win.
On Friday The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force identified the prime suspect as Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, of Austin. Police say Armstrong was in a three-year romantic relationship with a male cyclist named Colin Strickland.
Wilson is believed by police to also have had a romantic relationship with Strickland that began last October.
Authorities say in the affidavit for an arrest warrant, that Armstrong learned of Wilson and Strickland’s relationship in January. Police say Armstrong “became furious,” and was “shaking in anger,” at the news.
At approximately the same time, Police say Strickland purchased two 9 mm handguns and gave one to Armstrong. A person who assisted in the investigation told police she heard Armstrong say she wanted to kill Wilson.
Wilson was shot multiple times with a 9mm that police say matches one found in Armstrong’s home. Police say ballistics testing matched both the gun and shell casings found at the scene of the murder.
On May 11, Strickland told police he went swimming with Wilson and then had dinner with her. He told police he dropped her off at 8:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows an SUV, which police believe is Armstrong’s, pulling up to the apartment minutes later.
Strickland told police Armstrong returned to their home in the SUV at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Police said they received an emergency call around 10 p.m. from a woman who said she returned to the Maple Avenue home to find Wilson unconscious and bleeding. She reportedly died minutes after emergency services arrived.
Wilson’s family launched a fundraiser to honor her memory and accomplishments. As of Saturday afternoon, $35,000 was raised with a $100,000 goal.
Wilson’s family writes:
On May 11th, 2022, Moriah “Mo” Wilson passed away in Austin, Texas, where she was preparing to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race. In her short time here, Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely.
In her memory, we are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.
With your generosity, and Mo’s loving spirit, let’s help as many youth as possible pursue their dreams.
Thank you for your support,
Eric, Karen, and Matt
On June 12, a celebration of Wilson’s life is planned at Burke Mountain Academy.
