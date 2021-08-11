Police Jail Man For Indecent Exposure Outside Deli

A Newport Center man was jailed Monday night for an alleged offense of indecent exposure outside the West Side Deli.
Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham reported that Frank Baker, 44, has been charged with lewd and indecent conduct.
The offense reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon outside the deli on Highland Avenue in Newport.
According to the chief, a female employee of the deli reported that a man entered the store and ordered a sandwich.
“The employee told police that she then observed the suspect sit down on a bench in the store, expose his genitals and touch himself repeatedly in a sexual manner,” the chief reported.
Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect and were able to identify him as Baker, Chief Bingham noted.
BAKER was held overnight and released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Aug. 17.
