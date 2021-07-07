ST. JOHNSBURY — Officials at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility found baggies of fentanyl while processing a local woman into the jail Tuesday night.
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Robert Gerrish had arrested Jennifer Williams, 22, earlier in the night on an arrest warrant. The officer noted she is currently homeless but from Waterford. Police took her to the jail where she was lodged for lack of $200 bail. The drugs were found on Williams during the prison’s intake process, reported Ofc. Gerrish.
Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday Ofc. Gerrish saw Williams get out of a vehicle at the corner of Portland and Lincoln streets. He knew there was an active warrant out of Caledonia County Superior Court for her arrest and took her into custody as she was walking to a nearby residence. The warrant is for her alleged failure to appear for an arraignment last month on charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and unlawful taking of tangible property.
In that case Williams is accused of using a vehicle to force another vehicle to pull over. Once stopped Williams allegedly assaulted the driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, and took the woman’s pocketbook and iPhone. The alleged victim told state police that she believed Williams wanted money for drugs.
Williams was supposed to be in court on June 23 for arraignment but failed to show up, which led to the warrant and her arrest Tuesday night.
A few minutes after Ofc. Gerrish left Williams at the prison, the police department got a call from a prison official who said that while admitting Williams into the facility wax paper baggies of a powder were found hidden on Williams’ person. The official told police that Williams admitted the powder was fentanyl.
Williams is no longer in jail, having posted bail. She has been cited to appear in court today.
