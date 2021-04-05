Vermont State Police say a Jay man was hit by a car on I-91 and killed Monday morning.
Gary Starr, 66, was hit on Interstate 91 southbound in the town of Hartland at about 5:50 a.m. Monday, police said. Tristan Blanchard, 35, of North Springfield was driving the 2013 Dodge Dart that struck and killed Starr.
According to police, Starr was driving a tractor-trailer truck for Couture Trucking Inc., of Troy, when it broke down. Starr pulled into the breakdown lane, activated his flashers and staged traffic triangles behind his truck, police said. He then began walking in the southbound travel lane and was struck by Blanchard’s car as it was rounding a bend in the highway.
Blanchard told investigating officers that he attempted to avoid Starr, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Police shut down I-91 south for over five hours as they investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program were on scene, along with the Hartford and Hartland fire departments and Hartford EMS.
Blanchard’s vehicle was totaled in the accident.
Police continue to investigate the accident but say no charges are expected. They ask anyone with information on the crash to call Trooper Michael Marcinkowski at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
