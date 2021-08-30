Police K9 Locates Alleged Strangler Hiding In The Woods

A man from New York accused of strangling someone was held in jail on $5,000 bail after being found hiding in the woods in Jay by a state police K9 on Sunday.
Antonio Eckert, 25, of Buffalo, N.Y., is expected to be arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday when he’ll answer to the charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Trooper Christopher Finley reported that state police were alerted about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday that a drunk man was causing a disturbance at a residence in Jay.
“Investigation revealed that Eckert threatened and strangled the victim to the point of almost losing consciousness and placing them in fear of death,” the trooper reported.
Eckert hid in the woods until being found by the police dog.
He was lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.
