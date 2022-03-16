Police: Keithan Murder Involved Drugs And A Girl

Jerry “Mike” Ramirez has now been charged with killing Vincent Keithan in a parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
And the motive was either drugs, or a girl named Ashley Lee. Or both.
That’s according to court documents filed in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
Ramirez, who is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of 2nd-degree murder in Caledonia Superior Court at 2 p.m. today, is accused of shooting Keithan, 44, in the neck at NVRH after finding Lee, 30, in a black Volvo sedan with Keithan and Allison Roslund, 41, on Tuesday morning, March 1.
A witness, identified as Ryan Hill, 33, told police “Mike” Ramirez, 35, had been searching for Lee for several hours and that Hill had traveled with Ramirez and others in a silver Jeep to the hospital where he witnessed the shooting.
“Hill stated they located Allison Roslund’s Volvo in the parking lot and pulled up behind it,” wrote Det. Sgt. Francis LaBombard in his report. “He stood outside and watched ‘Mike’ open the back door and get into the back seat of Allison Roslund’s Volvo. Hill thought ‘Mike’ was just getting Lee, but ‘Mike’ got into the vehicle. Lee got out of the Volvo and into the silver Jeep. Hill stated Keithan got out of the back seat area of the Volvo on the opposite side that ‘Mike’ had gotten into.”
It was then, said police, that the confrontation between Ramirez and Keithan started and ended quickly.
“Keithan approached Hill and asked what was going on?” wrote Det. LaBombard.
“Hill stated, ‘Mike’ then approached them. Hill stated Keithan started to back away. Hill heard Keithan say to ‘Mike’ are you going to shoot me? Then heard ‘Mike’ respond, yes. Hill reported he then heard what he described as a Bang. Keithan fell and ‘Mike’ came back to the Jeep. ‘Mike” stated, ‘Go, Go, Go, we got to get the f*** out of here.’”
Hill told police two other people were in the Jeep including Ramirez’s friend Shawn “Black” Gadsden and local resident Emily Lussier. According to the report, Lee had called Lussier and Ramirez from the Volvo asking to be picked up at the hospital.
Hill’s girlfriend, Casandra Rich, 28, told police that Ramirez and Lee were involved in a romantic relationship.
But Hill said there were signs of tension between Ramirez, Lee, Keithan and Roslund several hours before the shooting while he and Rich were at Roslund’s home at 45 Jills Hill Road in South Wheelock to buy drugs.
“Hill stated ‘Mike’ went outside to speak with Keithan, Allison Roslund and Lee who were sitting in Allison Roslund’s black Volvo,” wrote Det. LaBombard. “Hill stated they ignored ‘Mike’ while he was at the Volvo’s window. Allison Roslund, Keithan and Lee left, which upset ‘Mike.’”
Police also interviewed a witness identified as Eli Farrington who said he was also at 45 Jills Hill Road that night.
“Farrington explained that when Keithan, Allison Roslund and Lee left the residence, ‘Mike’ was freaking out that Lee had left,” wrote Det. LaBombard. “He advised during this time he observed ‘Mike’ with multiple weapons, including a double barrel shotgun, taser, and a handgun…Farrington recalled a phone call he had with Keithan on the day of the homicide, wherein Keithan advised that ‘they had the pack.’ Farrington took this to mean ‘the package’ or ‘the drugs,’ and believed Lee took ‘Mike’s’ supply.”
Lee, whose name has been linked in court documents to three drug-related acts of violence since last summer, was also interviewed by police following the shooting. But Lee said she didn’t remember very much.
“Lee stated she was with Keithan and Allison Roslund at Cumberland Farms in Lyndonville,” wrote Det. LaBombard. “Lee described Keithan and Allison Roslund as being ‘Manic and delusional’ during that time. Lee stated Keithan gave her a drink while they were at Cumberland Farms. Lee stated she drank some of it and doesn’t remember the rest of the night. Lee stated she woke up in the morning at NVRH in the back seat of Allison Roslund’s car…Lee stated she found Allison Roslund’s cell phone and called Emily Lussier for a ride while Keithan and Allison Roslund were asleep.”
Casandra Rich told police that after her boyfriend returned from the hospital that day he gave her the news.
“Hill informed Rich that ‘it was done,’” wrote Det. LaBombard. “Hill stated, ‘Jerry shot Vincent.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.