Fearing a big pig roaming free was a danger to motorists in the area of Interstate 91 in Newbury on Thursday, Vermont State Police killed it.
Trooper Joshua Lewis reported that numerous emergency calls were placement about the pig loose on I91. The pig, estimated in weight between 500 and 600 pounds, was found by police in a grassy area near the southbound lane of I91, the Exit 17 off ramp and Route 302.
