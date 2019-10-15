Police: Littleton Man Violates Restraining Order Four Times

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A Littleton man facing multiple felonies in two separate cases at Grafton Superior Court has been put behind bars after the court deemed him a threat to his girlfriend and to the community following what police said were four violations of a domestic violence restraining order and bail conditions.
On Aug. 19, Littleton police arrested Shane Parker, 52, who reportedly fled police to hide in a dumpster, on a Class B felony count of second-degree assault by strangulation, a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness, a Class B felony count of possessing the controlled drug buprenorphine, and a Class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
