Vermont State Police reported that a man from Bradford used a stun gun and pepper spray while threatening someone on Clear Meadow Lane in Bradford last month.

Andrew Winthrop, 38, is accused of criminal threatening. Trooper Evan Johnson reported that Winthrop threatened Paul Ewald Fahle, 66, of Bradford, with a stun gun device and pepper spray in the afternoon of May 10.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Winthrop was cited to appear in Orange Superior Court on Aug. 4.

