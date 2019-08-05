Police Locate Stannard Resident Accused of Domestic Assault

Jeremy Gervais

Police arrested Jeremy Gervais, a 30-year-old Stannard resident after he allegedly committed domestic assault Aug. 3. According to a report, Gervais caused pain and injury to a household member around 1 a.m. but was not located until 6:15 p.m that day. Police took Gervais into custody and released him on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Coury Aug. 5.

